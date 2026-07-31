The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Islamabad and the resident diplomatic corps extend their deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences to the brotherly Government and people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan upon receiving the heart-wrenching news of the tragic mine incident in Quetta, Balochistan, which claimed the lives of 32 miners who worked tirelessly to provide for their families.

We express our profound condolences and sincere sympathy to the Government and people of Pakistan, particularly to the bereaved families who have lost their beloved ones.

Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected during this difficult time. We pray for the speedy and full recovery of the injured and sincerely hope for the safe rescue and recovery of those who remain missing.

May Allah Almighty grant eternal peace to the departed souls, strength and patience to their families, and comfort to all those mourning this tragic loss.