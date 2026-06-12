Elon Musk became the first trillionaire in history after the shares of space exploration company SpaceX were offered for sale for the first time.

Elon Musk crossed the one trillion dollar (one thousand billion dollar) mark after selling the company for $135 per share in the initial public offering (IPO).

SpaceX raised $75 billion as a result of the offering, after which the company’s value reached $1.77 trillion.

The market opened on Friday according to US time and SpaceX shares will be bought and sold under the ticker SPCX. If the share price falls, Elon Musk could fall below the trillion dollar mark.

According to Forbes, his total value before the IPO was $813 billion.