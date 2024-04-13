Elon Musk, the owner of companies like Tesla, SpaceX, and X (Twitter), has predicted that artificial intelligence (AI) technology will become smarter than any human on Earth by next year.

During an interview on X recently, Elon Musk predicted that if problems such as power supply and the shortage of powerful AI training chips are not faced, in 2025 a superhuman artificial, more intelligent than any person in the world. An intelligence model will be developed.

“I think it will be possible by the end of next year,” he said.

He further said that last year there was a shortage of chips while in one or two years there may be problems in power supply.

Elon Musk’s call to stop further development of AI systems

This is not the first time that Elon Musk has discussed the development of AI models that are more intelligent than humans.

During a conference speech in early April 2024, Elon Musk said that by 2030, AI technology will be more intelligent than people, and that’s why we need to be more careful about the negative effects of technology.

“It is important that we train AI to always be truthful and curious,” he added.

On the occasion of the establishment of his AI company XAI in 2023, he said that in 5 to 6 years AI models more intelligent than humans will be developed.

He said that if he had the opportunity to stop advances in AI technology, he would love to do so.

Earlier, during a speech at the AI Safety Conference in November 2023, Elon Musk said that he believes that this technology is a threat to the existence of humanity, because for the first time in history, humans will face a more intelligent opponent than themselves.

He added that ‘we are not more powerful or faster than other creatures, but we are more intelligent than them, but now for the first time in human history we are facing something more intelligent than ourselves’.

It is possible that AI will destroy humanity, but the risk must be taken, Elon Musk

He said that ‘I don’t know whether we can control such a thing or not, but I think we should determine the path that will be useful for humanity’.

Elon Musk often makes predictions that often don’t come true.

In 2016, he predicted that within 2 years a Tesla would be able to drive itself from New York to Los Angeles.

Similarly, in 2016, he had said that SpaceX’s rocket would leave for Mars by 2018, and both these predictions were not proved to be correct.