Diplomatic tensions between Canada and India further escalated.

According to reports, Canada has relieved dozens of Indian personnel from diplomatic missions in India.

Canada maintains that diplomatic missions are difficult to manage due to a lack of diplomatic staff.

It should be noted that the tension between the two countries started after the killing of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Najar in Canada last year. The Canadian Prime Minister blamed the Indian government for the murder of Hardeep Singh Nagar.

After India asked 41 Canadian diplomatic officials to leave the country, Canada stopped “in-person operations” in diplomatic missions following India’s move.

In addition, dangerous revelations were made about Indian Prime Minister Modi in the Canadian documentary film.

Canadian Broadcasting Corporation aired an investigative documentary titled Fifth State, in which Modi was accused of directing the murders of Khalistan Tehreek leaders Hardeep Singh Nagar and Gurpatunat Singh Pannu.

It may be noted that Hardeep Singh Nagar was murdered on June 18, 2023, at the gate of Gurdurara in British Columbia.