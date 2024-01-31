Elon Musk’s company Neuralink has succeeded in implanting a computer chip in the human brain for the first time.

Elon Musk announced that on January 28, Neuralink implanted a chip in the first human brain.

In a post on X (Twitter), he said that the person in whose brain the chip was implanted is recovering.

It should be noted that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) last year gave permission to the company to conduct a clinical trial of implanting a computer chip in the human brain.

According to Elon Musk, preliminary results of the first trial have been encouraging, during which an increase in the activity of neurons was observed.

According to the US National Institutes of Health, the increased activity of neurons means that the cells are using electrical and chemical signals to send information to the brain and body.

According to Elon Musk, Nuralink’s first device is called Telepathy.

He said that with the help of this chip, people will be able to use almost any device through their thoughts.

He said that initially this chip will be installed in the brains of people with disabilities.

The trial by Neuralink will see how safe the wireless computer chip is for humans.

The chip’s efficacy will also be analyzed during the trial.

The company has been working on the chip for a long time and claims that the chip will enable disabled people to move and talk again.

Neuralink last released progress on the device in 2021 when it was implanted in a monkey that was able to play a computer game with its thoughts.

In September 2023, the company announced that the first clinical trial for implanting a computer chip in the human brain would soon begin.

Neuralink said at the time that the clinical trial would recruit people disabled by spinal cord injury or Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).

These individuals will have a chip surgically implanted in the part of their brain that controls body movement, enabling them to control a computer cursor or keyboard with just their thoughts.

The company has not yet released details about the person in whose brain the chip has been implanted