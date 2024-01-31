Bollywood star Salman Khan has expressed a cautious reaction to younger brother Arbaaz Khan’s second marriage with make-up artist Shoora Khan.

Recently, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan also participated as guests on the stage of the grand finale of the Indian reality show Bigg Boss 17, during which India’s famous comedian Bharti Singh asked Arbaaz Khan that he asked me about his and Shoora’s marriage. Why not invite? On this, Arbaaz said that I would definitely invite you to my next wedding.

Hearing Arbaaz’s answer, Bharti Singh asked Salman Khan about his brother’s second marriage, to which Salman Khan said that he would not listen to me if he did, after which Salman Khan smiled and kept quiet.

Arbaaz Khan got married for the second time with make-up artist Shoora, the pictures came out

During the show, Bharti Singh asked Salman Khan not to marry, to which Salman Khan said Bharti, “Now you are married, now I will never marry anyone”.

It should be noted that last month, Arbaaz Khan got married to make-up artist Shora Khan, 56-year-old Arbaaz got married to Shora at her sister Arpata’s house in Mumbai, which was attended by the Khan family and close friends.

Arbaaz is married to Shoura for the second time, he was previously married to popular dancer Malaika Arora in 1998 and divorced in 2017, while the two also have a son together.