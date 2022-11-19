Late on Friday, Elon Musk launched a poll on Twitter asking users to decide whether to reactivate former US President Donald Trump’s account. According to early findings, nearly 60% of respondents agreed.Musk tweeted the Latin phrase “Vox Populi, Vox Dei,” which roughly translates as “the voice of the people is the voice of God.” There was a 24-hour polling period.

Musk, the company’s new owner, declared in May that he would lift Twitter’s ban on Trump, whose account was shut down following the attack on the US Capitol last year.Trump’s account will likely not be returned, according to Musk, who also claimed that Twitter has reinstated other contentious accounts that had been suspended or banned, including the satirical website Babylon Bee and comic Kathy Griffin.

The company is undergoing a significant restructure that includes significant layoffs, and as part of it, Musk has decided to ask Twitter users for advice on who should be on the network. Elon Musk requested that people who write software code report to the 10th floor of Twitter’s headquarters in San Francisco by early afternoon in a memo sent to the company’s remaining staff on Friday, which was able to view.

In a subsequent email, the businessman said: “If possible, I would like it if you could fly to SF to be present in person.” He also said that he would be in the office until midnight and would leave early on Saturday. In addition to a summary of what their software code has “achieved” over the previous six months, he asked staff members to give him up to ten screenshots of the most important lines of code.