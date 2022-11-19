LAHORE: The online ticket sales for the Pakistan vs. England Test match at Rawalpindi have begun. A lot of cricket enthusiasts have already purchased tickets for the Rawalpindi Test, but there are still a few seats left. The sale of tickets for the Test matches in Multan and Karachi will begin the next week.

The minimum ticket price is Rs250, and the most costly ticket is Rs500. Cricket fans can get tickets for the entire match or for each day separately on the pcb.bookme.pk website.

It is important to note that on November 27, the England cricket team will arrive in Rawalpindi. In order to be ready for this crucial series, Pakistani athletes will begin practising at the Rawalpindi Stadium on November 24.

Beginning on December 1, a test match between Pakistan and England is scheduled. The second Test will start on December 9 at Multan Stadium. As of December 17, both teams will compete in Karachi.