Elon Musk, the owner of the famous American car manufacturer Tesla, has once again become the richest person in the world.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, the total wealth of the world’s 500 richest people increased by more than $1.5 trillion this year, down from $1.4 trillion last year.

Tech tycoon Elon Musk’s wealth has increased by $92 billion to $232 billion this year.

According to Bloomberg report, Elon Musk’s wealth increased thanks to his 12.95% stake in his company Tesla (automotive company), which has done excellent business so far this year and the world’s most expensive car maker. ended trading at $248, which is 130 percent higher than last year.

Also, Elon Musk’s wealth increased despite the ups and downs of micro-blogging website X (formerly Twitter).

French luxury goods maker LVMH owner Bernard Arnault’s net worth increased by $126 million to $179 billion, making him the world’s second-richest person after Elon Musk. .

Meanwhile, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ net worth fell by $1.4 billion, bringing him to third place with a net worth of $177 billion.

The fourth place in this list is the founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates, whose assets have increased by $217 million in the year 2023, after which his total wealth has reached $141 billion.