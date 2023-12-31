A written decision was issued to reject the nomination papers of PTI founder Imran Khan from National Assembly Constituency NA 122 from Lahore.

In the 8-page written judgment issued by the returning officer, it has been said that the Additional Sessions Judge of Islamabad has sentenced the founder of PTI, the founder of PTI will be punished for the crime of moral turpitude, the founder of PTI The sentence has not yet been suspended or annulled.

The judgment said that PTI founder was disqualified for 5 years, Imran Khan’s disqualification was not suspended or revoked, PTI founder was disqualified under Article 63-1 of the Constitution.

The decision of the RO states that the objections of the complainant against Founder PTI Imran Khan are legitimate and therefore the nomination papers of Founder PTI from NA-122 are rejected.