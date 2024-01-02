ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Energy Minister Muhammad Ali has said that the Caretaker Government is going to do a great job in which the price of electricity for industries will be reduced.

In a special conversation with Geo News, Caretaker Energy Minister Muhammad Ali said that we are going to do two or three things in the Caretaker Government, electricity prices will be reduced for industries, due to which industries will be able to provide affordable things for homes.

He said that apart from this, reduction in revolving debt and reduction in urea fertilizer price are also included in this.

Regarding capacity payments, the caretaker minister said that the caretaker government will not be able to solve the issue of capacity payments completely, but it will give a road map to solve it.