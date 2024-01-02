Disney Studios’ popular cartoon characters Mickey and Minnie Mouse became public property as the US copyright for the cartoon character expired at the end of the year.

The Mickey Mouse character was first introduced to the screen in 1928 and quickly became a Disney identity.

When the first Mickey Mouse cartoon aired in 1928, copyright protection lasted for 56 years, but before that period expired, Disney’s efforts led to the passage of the Copyright Act of 1976, which extended the copyright term to 75 years. It’s been a year.

Then in 1998, Disney succeeded in extending the copyright period to 95 years. However, in 2024, the Mickey Mouse character will be 95 years old and at that point his copyrights will expire.

According to the report, the expiration of Disney International’s copyright will open the way for creators to use the Mickey Mouse character in previous works, new works and remakes.

The Mickey Mouse character can now be used by anyone without permission.

The famous cartoon character ‘Mickey Mouse’ turned 89 years old

However, Disney says it will continue to protect its rights to updated versions of Mickey and other works protected by copyright.

Experts also say that people will be able to use the Mickey Mouse character, but they have to be very careful not to make it too similar to the Disney character.

Remember that Disney studio has used Mickey Mouse in more than 130 movies.

Mickey Mouse’s first movie was ‘Steamboat Valley’ and in 1978, Mickey Mouse has also got the honor of joining the Walk of Fame. Mickey Mouse has always been accompanied by the role of Minnie Mouse.

The character of mischievous Mickey Mouse is not only limited to cartoons, but people also enjoy dressing up as him at birthday parties and other occasions.