Islamabad : The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has issued a notification reducing electricity tariffs by Rs1.99 per unit under the quarterly adjustment mechanism.

According to the notification, the reduction has been made in the power tariff for the January to March 2026 quarterly adjustment period.

NEPRA said the adjustment will also apply to consumers of K-Electric, ensuring uniform relief across the country. As a result of the reduction, electricity consumers are expected to receive a cumulative relief of Rs67.17 billion, according to the official notification.

The regulator stated that the adjustment is part of its routine quarterly mechanism, which reflects changes in fuel costs and power purchase expenses. The latest cut comes as part of ongoing revisions in electricity pricing aimed at passing on efficiency gains and cost variations to consumers.

Chairing a review meeting on Tuesday, the prime minister reiterated that privatisation of loss-making state-owned enterprises remains a key government priority. He also called for the establishment of a strong regulatory framework after privatisation to ensure effective oversight and improved service delivery.

Officials briefed the meeting on progress in the ongoing process, stating that the first phase will include Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO), Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO), and Faisalabad Electric Power Company (FESCO).

They said expressions of interest for the three companies have already been published in national and international newspapers, while the Cabinet Committee on Privatisation has approved the transaction structure.

The meeting was further informed that investor roadshows will begin this month, with additional sessions planned internationally, including in Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, and China to attract foreign investment.