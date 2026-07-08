The fifth meeting of the board of the Sindh Energy Efficiency and Conservation Agency (SEECA) was held under the chairmanship of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, in which Principal Secretary Agha Wasif Abbas, Secretary Energy Shoaib Ansari, Special Secretary Finance Asghar Memon, Board Member Iftikhar Ahmed, General Manager SEECA Abdul Basit Siddiqui (via video link) and Managing Director of the National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (NEECA) participated.

In the meeting, the Sindh Chief Minister approved a comprehensive roadmap for energy conservation in the province and directed that reform measures be accelerated for efficient use of energy, electricity conservation and sustainable development.

The briefing informed that the SEECA Rules 2022 have been framed in the light of the NEECA Act 2016, while the Chief Minister also approved important amendments in the SEECA Rules 2022, directing the effective implementation of policies and programs related to energy conservation. The meeting also decided to further strengthen the governance, administrative continuity and technical capacity of the agency.

The Chief Minister Sindh said that effective steps should be taken to bring about a significant reduction in energy consumption at the government departments, industries and household levels. He said that every unit of energy saved is equal to newly generated energy and energy conservation is the least cost and effective solution to address the challenges of increasing energy demand and climate change.

The meeting approved the establishment of a modern energy efficiency testing laboratory in collaboration with SEECA and NED University, where fans, lighting products and electric motors will be tested according to national and international standards. The briefing stated that this laboratory will be instrumental in the labeling, certification and quality testing of energy-saving products, while the Chief Minister directed that it be transformed into a center of excellence for research, innovation and efficiency.

He said that this laboratory will also play an important role in the implementation of the proposed Sindh Green Building Code and energy-efficient public procurement policies.

In the meeting, the Chief Minister Sindh approved the SEECA Service Regulations 2026 and the new organizational structure, further improving the technical and regulatory capacity of the agency, introducing merit-based recruitment, performance appraisal system and professional training programs.

He approved the purchase of electric and hybrid vehicles for SEECA and directed that government institutions should be shifted towards energy-efficient and environment-friendly transport in a phased manner. The meeting also approved launching a comprehensive public awareness and training campaign across Sindh to promote energy conservation, under which awareness of responsible use of energy will be raised through digital media, educational institutions, industries and government departments.

The Sindh Chief Minister, while approving the energy audit of government buildings and infrastructure across the province, directed that practical steps be taken to reduce electricity costs. It was informed in the briefing that energy wastage in lighting systems, HVAC, pumps, motors and other electrical systems will be identified through the energy audit, while all provincial departments were directed to fully cooperate with SEECA for the implementation of the energy audit and recommendations.

The Chief Minister said that the savings generated through better energy management will be spent on public welfare and development projects.

The meeting also approved measures to make the implementation of energy efficiency projects more effective, increase the financial resources of SEECA and make energy efficiency standards in government procurement more effective.

Murad Ali Shah said that energy efficiency, environmental protection and fiscal discipline are important parts of the Sindh government’s sustainable development strategy.