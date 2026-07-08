DG ISPR Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry has said that India is carrying out attacks in Balochistan, which Pakistan’s prosperity does not accept. In Balochistan, 42 personnel and civilians were martyred in 4 days, while 54 terrorists were killed in retaliatory operations.

DG ISPR Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry held an important news conference and updated on the current security situation in Balochistan.

He said that in the last 4 days, 3 incidents of terrorism took place in Balochistan. In the first incident, Fitna al-Khawarij attacked the local people on the night of July 4 and 5, during which 4 innocent civilians were martyred and 6 were injured.

He said that on July 6, a police check post was attacked near the pumping station near Mangi Dam, the personnel fought back fiercely, in this fight at least 15 terrorists were killed in Ziarat, whose bodies were left behind and other cowardly terrorists fled, the police personnel killed 15 terrorists while 9 police personnel were martyred during this time.

DG ISPR said that the forces were immediately sent there while the terrorists took the police personnel hostage and took them with them, these police personnel are from the same area, they are all local Baloch and Pakhtuns there.

Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said that the forces chased the terrorists and conducted an operation, they had our soldiers with them, so they were cautious and surrounded them, during the operation that has been going on since July 6, several foreigners were killed, during this time these cowardly terrorists martyred 18 hostage soldiers, this operation is still going on.

He said that on the day of the Mangi Dam attack, 9 of our soldiers were martyred and today 18 of our soldiers were martyred, a total of 27 soldiers were martyred, in addition to this, 11 army soldiers were martyred during the BLA attack on a security convoy today, 14 BLA terrorists were killed.

Water is provided to the people of Quetta from Mangi Dam, terrorists attacked Mangi Dam on July 6.

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It should be remembered that some time ago, news came that 19 terrorists of Fitnatul Hindustan were killed in an operation by security forces in Balochistan, while 11 soldiers sacrificed their lives defending the homeland.

He said that in total, 42 precious lives including soldiers were lost in these terrorist attacks, while 54 terrorists were killed in the retaliatory action of the forces, while the operations are still ongoing. These terrorist acts are being carried out by India, which cannot tolerate the prosperity and honor of Pakistan.

He said that most of the terrorists killed are Afghans, there is a plan behind these terrorist incidents, in which the Afghan regime is providing assistance.

Security sources said that based on credible information, the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation between Jhau Cross and Kararo on N-25 in Balochistan, where the terrorists of Fitnatul Hindustan were busy blocking the road and collecting extortion from the passengers and local citizens.

Due to the timely action of the security forces, 19 terrorists of Fitnatul Hindustan who were collecting extortion were killed and many were injured. According to security sources, 11 brave sons of the security forces were martyred while fighting in defense of the homeland during the operation.

The timely action of the security forces is a clear expression of the determination that every attempt to jeopardize the lives and property of the people, the protection of highways, and the peace of Balochistan will be met with a full response.