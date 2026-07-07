Enemy forces do not want Pakistan’s development: Talat Abbas Khan, We have to reduce imports and increase exports: Atiq ur Rehman, Europe was not involved in this war: Ghulam Rasool Baloch

By Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: Editor in Chief Pakistan Group of Newspapers and Chairman Roze News SK Niazi while talking in his renowned talk show Sachi Baat, said US President Donald Trump received a great welcome in Turkey today. Trump and the Israeli Prime Minister work together for oil. he who is in power does not do business. work is underway in Sindh. the Chief Justice of Pakistan is a very good person. the economic situation in the country is not good and corruption is increasing. foreign money should come into the country. President Trump should come to Pakistan.

Pakistan has a very important role in the fight for peace, and a US-Iran ceasefire has been reached. elections are going to be held in Azad Kashmir, and India is creating chaos there. we have to stop wasting water and collect it.

Advocate Supreme Court Talat Abbas Khan said the bench and bar are two wheels of a vehicle. the Chief Justice of Pakistan is doing a great job, and this is the first time we have seen a Chief Justice come to the bar. the US President and Israeli Prime Minister are friends and have an oil business; they both thought that if they captured Iran, they would capture its oil, but that could not happen. there has been a lot of change in the judiciary and the Supreme Court is doing a great job. now people’s cases are being heard, and the Chief Justice is bringing improvements in prison reforms. corruption should be eliminated in the country. enemy forces do not want Pakistan’s development, but Pakistan has an important role in the fight for peace, and now the eyes of the whole world are on us. everyone has to play their role for the development of the country. Niazi Sahib, your program is very much watched; you speak the truth and give me the opportunity to speak on the program.

Advisor Karachi Chamber of Commerce Atiq ur Rehman said there are many problems in the country’s economy. we do export business with 120 countries. petrol prices were very high in the past. our industry is not doing well, and these things are causing a lot of damage to our exports. everyone must play their part for the betterment of the industry. overseas Pakistanis are ready to invest money and want to do business in the country, so the government should address their grievances. Sindh is in a very bad situation; the gas, water, and electricity systems there are not in good condition. we pay taxes and we should also get facilities for it. may Allah make the situation in Karachi improve soon. the country’s industry is closed, and the government should take steps for its betterment. we have to reduce imports and increase exports. a lot of work is being done in Punjab. let’s leave our fights behind and move forward for the development of the country; if the economy improves, it will be good for everyone.

Former Ambassador Ghulam Rasool Baloch said the NATO meeting in Turkey is very important. Europe was not involved in this war. America and Israel jointly attacked Iran, while Israeli aggression continues in Gaza. important decisions will be made in the Turkey meeting. Trump has said that NATO did not help us. we have had three major wars with India. India will violate the law by stopping our water. no one can stop our water; these are our red lines.