ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Information Minister Murtaza Solangi says that speculations regarding elections should be avoided.

While holding a press conference in Islamabad, Murtaza Solangi said that foreign media representatives are already in Pakistan to cover the elections, 49 visas have been issued to observers and foreign journalists, and the process of granting visas to 32 applications is ongoing, in Pakistan. About 24 permit applications are in process from the High Commission New Delhi, and 174 applications have been received from various media houses.

Murtaza Solangi said that in the non-journalist category, 25 applications from Britain alone are in the process, 8 from Russia, 13 from Japan, and 5 members of parliament from Canada.

Conducting elections is the job of the Election Commission, we will fulfill our constitutional responsibility: Murtaza Solangi

The caretaker information minister further said that 5 applications from the Commonwealth are in process, and international journalists and observers are getting permits for Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad, apart from these 3 cities, if any foreign journalist wants to go to any other city, he/she Will review case by case.

He said that despite the passing of the January 20 deadline, they are still looking at the applications, applications were received from 14 countries.