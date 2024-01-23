In the report of the global financial news organization Bloomberg, the economic performance during the period of Nawaz Sharif has been described as the best compared to the political opponents.

In the economic analysis report released by Bloomberg, the misery index analyzes and compares the economic performance of a government by looking at inflation, unemployment, and other economic problems.

In the economic analysis report issued by Bloomberg, it is stated that during the last three decades, Nawaz Sharif managed the economy in the best way, compared to their political opponents, Nawaz Sharif showed the best economic performance, Nawaz Sharif helped PTI and PPP in economic difficulties. showed better performance than p.

According to the report, the PTI founder is still a popular politician but in jail, Nawaz Sharif looks ready to come to power on February 8.

According to the report, in a recent survey, the founder PTI is at 57 percent and Nawaz Sharif is at 52 percent popularity, while Nawaz Sharif’s popularity has increased by 36 percent in the last 6 months.

Manuk Shukla, included in the Bloomberg Economics report, has said in his analysis that the public is giving Nawaz Sharif the benefit of the doubt, but the journey ahead will not be easy for any party that wins the elections.

Manuk Shukla added in his analysis that inflation is at a record high, unemployment has increased, inflation is close to 30%, foreign exchange reserves were in a very bad condition last year, and Pakistan is currently depending on the bailout package of the IMF. Yes, the incoming government may have to adopt unpopular policies, end subsidies and increase taxes.