On the holding of general elections in Pakistan, China says that elections are an internal matter of Pakistan, Pakistan is an all-weather strategic partner and iron friend.

The spokesperson of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that it is deeply concerned about the attacks in Pakistan, China strongly condemns the attacks in Pakistan, it is saddened by the loss of life in the attacks, and sympathizes with the families and the injured.

The spokesperson of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said that China condemns all forms of terrorism, China supports the tireless efforts of the government of Pakistan and the people of Pakistan to end terrorism, protect society and protect security.

A spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry said that as an all-weather strategic partner and steel friend, it hoped that Pakistan’s elections would be conducted in a smooth, stable and safe manner.