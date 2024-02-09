In the second semi-final of the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup, Australia qualified for the final after defeating Pakistan by one wicket in a thrilling match.

Australia completed the target of 180 runs given by Pakistan at the loss of 9 wickets in the last over.

This match was played in South Africa. Where Australia won the toss and invited Pakistan to bat.

The national team managed to score 179 runs in 48.5 overs and the whole team returned to the pavilion. Azan Owais and Arafat Minhas stood out by scoring 52 and 52 runs respectively.

Apart from this Shamail Hussain 17, Shahzeb Khan 4, Captain Saad Baig 3, Ahmed Hasan 4, Haroon Arshad 8, Obaid Shah 6, Muhammad Zeeshan 4 and Ali Raza were dismissed for zero. Naveed Ahmed Khan remained not out scoring 9 runs.

In response to Pakistan’s 180 runs, the Australian team was made difficult by the Pakistani bowlers and kept getting other wickets one after another.

9 players were dismissed for Australia’s 164 runs, in such a situation, McMillan and Vidler batted responsibly and gave their team a victory by one wicket.

Hearne 50, Oliver 49, Tom 25 and McMillan scored an unbeaten 19 for the Kangaroos.

It should be noted that the Indian team defeated South Africa in the first semi-final of the Under-19 Cricket World Cup and the final of the event will be played on February 11.