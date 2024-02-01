Islamabad: The important meeting of the Election Commission regarding security in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan will begin after some time.

IG and Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have reached Election Commission to participate in the meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja.

IG Balochistan Police and Chief Secretary Balochistan have also reached to participate in the meeting, the caretaker Federal Interior Minister Gohar Ejaz and Interior Secretary Aftab Durrani have reached the Election Commission.

It should be remembered that after the death of a candidate in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the incidents of unrest in Balochistan, an important meeting was called in the Election Commission.

In the meeting, the security situation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan will be considered, a report has been requested from the relevant institutions on the security situation in both provinces and important decisions are expected in the meeting.

Earlier, the Chief Election Commissioner had said that there is no possibility of postponing the elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, while the Caretaker Interior Minister Gohar Ijaz said that it is being ensured that a peaceful and conducive environment is provided for the elections.