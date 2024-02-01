IN Pakistan, THE threat of violence during elections is a constant. The country’s last two elections were marred by violence, especially during the campaigning stage. The caretaker administration and the security services should be made aware of the threat that violence poses to the conduct of fair elections in light of several recent incidents that have occurred in various parts of the nation. A PTI dissident candidate was assassinated in Bajaur on Wednesday, just one day after a bombing at a Sibi rally claimed the lives of at least four PTI supporters.According to certain reports, the Islamic State group is responsible for the attack on Sibi. In a different incident on Tuesday, an ANP candidate and his bodyguard were attacked while out on the campaign trail in the Shangla area of KP, but they managed to survive. Meanwhile, Sunday’s fighting in Nazimabad between Muttahida and PPP supporters claimed the life of a MQM man in Karachi. An independent candidate was killed in North Waziristan earlier in January, and a PML-N candidate was spared a gun attack in Turbat.These incidents demonstrate the variety of threats that can arise from separatist violence, personal grudges, political disagreements, and militant groups, including those with religious inspiration. Extremist organizations like the outlawed TTP and IS pose the greatest threat to candidates in KP and Balochistan, and separatists may attempt to sabotage the election process in the latter province. Although there hasn’t been as much political violence in Karachi as there was in previous years, when rival political factions engaged in fierce street fights, it’s still possible for small disagreements to blow up into larger conflicts in this city of many political factions. These incidents highlight the variety of threats that exist, including those stemming from political disagreements, personal grudges, militant groups, clothing with religious inspiration, and separatist violence. Extremist organizations like the TTP and IS, which are banned, pose the greatest threat to candidates in KP and Balochistan. Separatists in the latter province may also attempt to sabotage the election process. Even small disagreements can blow up and become larger conflicts, which is a dangerous tendency in a city where different political factions are well-armed. Political violence has decreased somewhat from previous years when parties engaged in fierce street fights in Karachi. The primary responsibility of the interim administration is to safeguard candidates and voters both before the polls open and on election day. The administration must focus on fulfilling this fundamental duty.