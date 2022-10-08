In a shocking event, eight men in a Punjabi village near Sheikhupura were brutally murdered with an axe while they slept in the farms. According to Sheikhupura District Police Officer Faisal Mukhtar (DPO), the perpetrator attacked the workers who were sleeping in various locations throughout the farms after 3 am.

He claimed that the culprit in the killing was apprehended by police using the murder weapon.The officer added that the suspect appeared to be a person with mental instability. However, additional investigations are in progress.

Punjab Chief Minister Pervez Elahi took notice of the situation and ordered the relevant authorities to deliver a report following an investigation.”Justice should be provided to the families of the victims,” he stated.