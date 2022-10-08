KAKUL: Don’t believe false information or propaganda; the nation’s security is in capable hands, said General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), on Saturday.He was speaking at the 146th PMA Long Course graduation ceremony at the military academy in Kakul. According to the COAS, the army has given much to rid Pakistan of terrorism.

He praised the cadets and told them to be proud of joining such a prestigious army in his speech to them.He told them to always bear in mind the need of appearing brave in front of the men they lead, even when they are broken and terrified.

The contagious passion you will instil in your team when you lead them not just with words but also with deeds, he said. The army chief emphasised how crucial it is to prioritise the safety of the troops because doing so is a sign of a good military commander.

In order to reinforce his points with the cadets, he also cited Field Marshal Philip Walhouse Chetwode.”Your country’s safety, honour, and welfare come first at all times. Next are the respect, welfare, and comfort of the men you are in charge of.

The military won’t permit Pakistan to become unstable: COAS

The COAS reaffirmed categorically that no nation, group, or force will ever be permitted to cause political or economic instability in Pakistan without the backing of the people.He asserted that Pakistan is a nation that values peace and that it has made earnest attempts to build cordial relationships with all of its neighbours and other regional nations.

“We are doing everything we can to break the political impasse that has prevented the countries of South Asia from moving forward and resolving all bilateral and regional concerns in a peaceful and dignified manner,” he added.

He argued that we must create a system to settle all bilateral disputes amicably in order to give peace a chance. He argued that we should all work together to combat hunger, poverty, illiteracy, population growth, climate change, and illness.