The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has arrested eight key suspects in the Rs. 40 billion Kohistan mega corruption scandal, including two government officers, two bankers, and four contractors.

According to sources, the accused are involved in approving fake treasury cheques, money laundering, and embezzlement through benami (anonymous) accounts. The District Account Officer is reportedly the central figure in this large-scale scam, believed to be the biggest financial scandal in the province’s history. Further arrests are expected as investigations expand.

Those arrested include:

• Shafiq-ur-Rehman Qureshi (District Account Officer)

• Muhammad Riaz (former bank cashier and dummy contractor)

• Fazal Hussain (Auditor at AG Office Peshawar)

• Tahir Tanveer (former bank manager)

• Contractors: Duraj Khan, Aamir Saeed, Subedar, and Muhammad Ayub

The accused allegedly committed large-scale financial fraud through fake billing and illegal fund transfers in collusion with officials from the Communication & Works Department, using shell firms and fake accounts.

Sources revealed that the District Account Officer played a pivotal role in approving fraudulent treasury cheques under non-existent development schemes in Upper Kohistan.

Prime Minister’s Coordinator Ikhtiar Wali Khan stated the scandal exposed the corruption of KP’s ruling elite and urged NAB to pursue the case fearlessly and thoroughly.

NAB has already seized major assets linked to the scandal, including 30 houses, 25 apartments, 12 commercial plazas, 12 shops, 4 farmhouses, and 175 kanals of agricultural land.