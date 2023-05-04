The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said on Thursday that Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain will remain as president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) despite the change to the party’s constitution being revoked.

ECP denied Chaudhry Wajahat’s request to change the PML-Q constitution, declaring that doing so while the ECP’s stay order was in effect was illegal.

“Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain is the lawful and legitimate leader of the PML-Q.”Shujaat has achieved a moral triumph as a result of the ECP’s judgement, according to PML-Q central secretary for communications Mustafa Malik.

“The ECP’s judgement would encourage the democratisation of political parties. Election fraud was used in an effort to deceive the ECP and the media. The party’s newly elected president is Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain. According to the party’s bylaws, he was elected, he continued.

Lahore frequently organised a farcical mock election. According to an affidavit by the election commissioner who selected Chaudhry Wajahat and Kamil Ali Agha, “all the proceedings were fake,” he declared.

“Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and all party members deserve congratulations on the choice made by the ECP. We would energise and revitalise the party under Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain’s direction, he said.