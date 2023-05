An application to call Awn Chaudhry, the advisor to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, as a witness in the Nikah case involving PTI Chairman Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi, was approved by a local court in Islamabad.

The judgement was delivered on Thursday by Judge Naser Minullah Baloch of the municipal court in Islamabad.

It is crucial to note that Awn Chaudhry appeared before the court a few days ago to record his statement in the matter.