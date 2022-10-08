HATTIAN BALA: 17 years after the catastrophe, a victim of the 2005 earthquake in Pakistan was reunited with her family.Sania, who is from the Azad Kashmir village of Hattian Bala, was just seven years old on October 8, 2005, when she was taken from her family.

Thousands of people were left homeless, nearly 100,000 people perished in the terrible earthquake, and essential infrastructure was completely destroyed.Death and destruction were mainly caused by the earthquake in Azad Kashmir and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Hazara division.

Over 3.5 million individuals were affected by the 7.6-magnitude earthquake.Someone who believed Sania to be an orphan gave her up for adoption. In Karachi, she was adopted by a couple without kids.They brought her up, and she subsequently married.After 17 years, Sania made the decision to return to her hometown and her family with her husband and three children.

I have a few hazy memories of my prior home. The roads were confusing to me when I got off the waggon because the city had changed much and there were now a lot of residences.”The mother of Sania expressed her joy at finally meeting her daughter.”All glory be to Allah, I have found my daughter after 17 years.”We lost all hope that she was still alive or had vanished “She spoke.