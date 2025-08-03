islamabda:Strong tremors were felt across various cities of Pakistan shortly after midnight on Saturday, causing panic among residents who rushed out of their homes and buildings.According to the National Seismological Center, the earthquake struck at 12:10am and measured 5.1 on the Richter scale. The depth of the quake was recorded at 10 kilometers, with its epicenter located 15 kilometers southeast of Rawat, near Islamabad.

Tremors were widely felt in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, as well as in nearby areas including Attock, Swabi, and Zafarwal. People in Swat, Shangla, Buner, and Malakand also reported feeling the ground shake.

In addition, strong tremors were experienced in Mansehra, Battagram, Kohistan, Murree, Jhelum, and several parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.There were no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage, but the tremors caused fear and anxiety among residents, many of whom took to social media to share their experiences.

It is worth noting that just a day earlier, a 5.4 magnitude earthquake had also shaken several cities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Islamabad and Rawalpindi.