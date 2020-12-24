LAHORE: Muhammad Ali Durrani, a former federal minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Functional leader visited Shehbaz Sharif at Kot Lakhpat Jail and conveyed a message of Syed Sibghatullah Shah Rashdi Pir Pagara.

Talking to media after the meeting, Durrani said that the foremost agenda of PML-F chief Pir Pagara is beginning of a dialogue, even after a confrontation dialogue is required, he said.

He said the parliament should resume its work adding that the resignations if started, would create difficulties.

“I have presented these facts before Shehbaz Sharif and he responded what role he could play from the jail,” Durrani told the media. ” I asked him to play his role as the leader of opposition,” PML-F leader said.

According to sources, PML-F secretary general delivered a message to Shehbaz Sharif in which Pir Pagara has proposed the national dialogue. “Politics is the name of opening closed doors,” according to the message. “Instead of closing doors a national dialogue should be started,” according to the message.

“We have a complete strategy for a Track-II dialogue,” Durrani told the media. “We should avoid to move towards confrontation, to save the country,” he said.

“The opposition, government and judiciary could bring the country back to normal,” he added