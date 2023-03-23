ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Day Parade has been postponed until March 25 due to bad weather, it was announced on Thursday.

Local media reports that the procession, which was supposed to take place at the President House today, will now take place on March 25. (Saturday).

Despite the Pakistani Army’s decision to stage this year’s Pakistan Day parade on a smaller scale due to the government’s austerity drive intended to prevent the economic crisis, the Pakistani armed forces nonetheless displayed their power throughout the march.

The nation of more than 220 million has been struggling with a severe economic crisis as a result of a historic low in the local currency, a depleted foreign exchange reserve, and years of excessive inflation.

Despite the parade’s new date, the country is commemorating Pakistan Day with a renewed commitment to turning Pakistan into a genuine Islamic welfare state in keeping with Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s vision and ensuring its advancement, prosperity, and robust defense.