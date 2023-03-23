On Pakistan Day, renowned vocalist Atif Aslam announced the birth of their first daughter.

The singer posted a photo to Instagram announcing the “new queen of my heart.” He requested that people keep Sarah and the baby in their prayers and stated that both of them were doing well.

Halima is the couple’s first daughter, while Atif Aslam and Sarah are parents to two sons. Ahad, the couple’s eldest son, was born in 2014, and their younger son in 2019.

In 2013, the couple wed.