Dubai: Pakistan School has won the Zayed Sustainability Award for climate change.

The Zayed Sustainability Award was held on the occasion of the World Environment Conference at the Dubai Expo, in which the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, awarded the award to the talented Pakistani students of Court Education School, Samia, the Pakistani school won the Global High School category.

Pakistan School Court Education Complex presented a project to grow a garden with minimum water during the competition. This project was presented by two students of the school Samia and Kanza.

The Court Education Complex is located in Muzaffarabad and was established for children orphaned by the devastating earthquake in Azad Kashmir in 2005.

The winning team of the Zayed Sustainability Award in the categories of health, water, food, energy, and climate change will be awarded $1 million and $1.5 million will be provided to each global high school winner.