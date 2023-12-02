Fast bowler Naseem Shah will now appear in action for Islamabad United instead of Quetta Gladiators in the ninth season of the Pakistan Super League.

The trade between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United has been completed which was also confirmed by PSL’s verified X account.

Fast bowler Naseem Shah has joined Islamabad United instead of Quetta Gladiators, while Islamabad’s Wasim Jr and Abrar Ahmed have joined Quetta Gladiators.

In this regard, Naseem Shah also shared a picture of himself on Instagram in which the cricketer wrote ‘Next destination, Islamabad’.

Quetta also got Islamabad’s first round platinum pick while Islamabad got Quetta’s third round platinum pick.

It should be noted that according to the Pakistan Cricket Board, the player draft of the HBL Pakistan Super League will be held on Wednesday, December 13 at the National Cricket Academy Lahore, the time of the ceremony will be announced later.

The PCB has given the possible date of Pakistan Super League from 8th February to 24th March 2024.