Dubai: Dubai International Airport (DXB) has set a new record by handling 46 million passengers in the first half of 2025, marking the busiest first half in its history, according to a statement released by Dubai Airports on Tuesday.

The figure represents a 2.3% increase compared to the same period last year, despite temporary disruptions caused by the Iran-Israel conflict in May and June. During the 12-day conflict, several flights across the Middle East were suspended as regional airspace closures affected airline operations.

Average monthly traffic at DXB stood at 7.7 million passengers, or roughly 254,000 travelers per day. January emerged as the busiest month, setting a new monthly record with 8.5 million passengers.

“Based on our performance to date and a positive outlook, we expect the annual traffic to reach 96 million this year, bringing us closer to the symbolic 100 million milestone,” said Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports.

In 2024, the airport recorded its highest-ever annual passenger volume at 92.3 million.

The top three countries contributing to passenger traffic were India, Saudi Arabia, and the United Kingdom, reflecting strong ties and travel demand between these nations and the UAE.

Located strategically between Asia, Europe, and Africa, Dubai has maintained its status as the world’s busiest international air hub for a decade.

Looking ahead, Dubai is preparing for the future of global aviation with a massive $35 billion expansion and relocation plan to Al Maktoum International Airport, situated on the outskirts of the city. The new airport, expected to be completed by 2032, will eventually handle up to 240 million passengers annually — making it the largest airport in the world by capacity.

“As we enter the second half of the year, travel activity is expected to accelerate,” the statement added, signaling continued momentum in the post-pandemic travel boom.