ISLAMABAD: The price of the paracetamol tablet has increased, as announced by Pakistan’s Drug Regulatory Authority (DRAP). The statement states that the revised cost for paracetamol 500 mg tablets is Rs 2.35; paracetamol 500 mg with caffeine is Rs 2.75; and paracetamol oral suspension in 5 ml is Rs 117.

It is vital to note that the federal cabinet’s Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) gave its permission for the price rise on paracetamol in this context.The National Health Ministry rebuffed requests from pharmaceutical firms to rapidly raise the cost of paracetamol tablets in September.

The choice was made during a meeting with representatives from pharmaceutical businesses and the health minister, Abdul Qadir Patel, where the group deliberated the availability of paracetamol.The pharmaceutical industry had asked a paracetamol price increase of Rs0.98 per pill, or Rs2.68 per tablet, effective immediately. The health minister flatly refused a price increase straight now and suggested Rs1.70 for each tablet.