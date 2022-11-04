All-rounder Shadab Khan claimed Pakistan kept their faint prospects of making the Twenty20 World Cup semifinals alive by focusing on “the controllable stuff” after their 33-run victory against South Africa on Thursday. Iftikhar Ahmed and Shadab both scored impressive half-centuries as Pakistan defeated South Africa with a score of 185 for nine.

The Proteas fell far short of the revised target of 142 in a rain-shortened Super 12 match as Temba Bavuma and Aiden Markram were also dismissed by Shadab, who was named player of the match.Despite winning, Pakistan’s fate is still out of their control; they must defeat Bangladesh on Sunday and hope that either the Netherlands can defeat South Africa or Zimbabwe can surprise India in the last group game.

The team’s triumph was of highest importance, according to Shadab, who claimed that his innings of 52 off 22 balls was his finest in international cricket. Shadab told reporters after the victory, “Our captain said simply express yourself and don’t worry about anybody or anything else.”We only focus on it because we can control the things that we can.

Shadab also thanked Mohammed Nawaz and Iftikhar for putting up a 52-run partnership prior to his entry into the game, which made things simpler for him.”It’s advantageous because if you score runs and have a successful cause, that’s more crucial and appropriate in that circumstance. Credit should go, in my opinion, especially to Nawaz and Iftikhar “said Shadab.”They performed admirably, putting the bowlers under strain. It’s a little bit simpler when I go.”