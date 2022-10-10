People do not only know him as a nuclear scientist, but they consider him a social worker too: SK Niazi

ISLAMABAD: SK Niazi, Chief Editor, Pakistan Group of Newspapers, talks on the programme “Sachi Baat”. SK Niazi paid a special tribute to the great nuclear scientist Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan. He stated that today (Monday, September 10th) is the death anniversary of the great man and “Mohisn Pakistan”, Dr Abdur Qadeer Khan. He often participated in my programs. He has done many favours for Pakistanis. He was very kind. This was his goodness. Every time he greeted and met with compassion with everyone, he used to actively participate in welfare work. People did not only know him as a nuclear scientist, but they considered him a social worker too. Schools and hospitals which he has made by his own efforts are a few of them. SK Niazi lamented in sorrowful words. On his death day, he sated’ the worst ever rain and stormy winds I experienced in Islamabad. Similarly, no proper management had been done by the then government (PTI).

On the death anniversary and current affairs of Pakistan’s (politically & economically) senior politician, member of the national assembly, Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) and mother of current federal minister of information Maryam Aurangzeb, Tahira Aurangzeb participated in “Sachi Baat”. She stated, “Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan has worked hard day and night to make Pakistan’s defence impregnable. The people of Pakistan are indebted to the efforts of Dr AQ Khan. He came from abroad, worked for Pakistan, spent his last days here and preferred to be buried in Pakistan. He has not only done his great hard work in the nuclear programme but also in welfare work.

After the break, the host, SK Niazi, asked the guest about the current scenario in Pakistani politics and asked a question about whether politicians should be worried about the appointment of the new Army Chief. Politicians got back from the real issues, i.e., post-flood diseases and the rehabilitation of homes; the focus was on the return of Nawaz Sharif, the news chief. The guest replied, “I have seen that Shahbaz Sharif has reached the entire flood affected areas. On the other hand, Imran Khan is busy with his politics. He (Imran Khan) was adamant about announcing the general election. How is it possible to announce the general election? One third of the country is under water. How many people would come to vote? This is a natural disaster, and it happened quickly. It takes time to recover from it. The host urged the ruling party (PML-N) to focus on climate change and the warnings issued by climate experts, as this is, to some extent, a man-made disaster. Why did the administration allow people to do construction in prohibited places? The host replied, “I agree with you that the government must act on this issue. The host further added, “The illegal encroachment near rivers and especially mentioned the Sowan rivers and Lai Nullah”. To which the guest said, “You are absolutely right and it should be done accordingly.”

The host suggested and concluded with the golden words, “The land of state should be divided equally where the allotment of specific allocation and violators should be punished.”