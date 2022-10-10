By District Reporter

CHAKWAL: Well-known industrialist Khawaja Muhammad Kaleem said that the establishment of Koh Noor Textile Mills in Chakwal in 1974 would not have been possible if the late Khawaja Khalid Saleem and Khan Muhammad Balam had not strongly recommended to the late MNA Amir Khan. However, due to the late Amir Khan’s interest, the then Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto approved the establishment of textile mills in Chakwal, while at that time we were being asked at the government level to set up these mills in Balochistan and Haripur, but my late father Khawaja Muhammad Yusuf and my elder brother late Khawaja Muhammad Javed insisted that they should install this mill in Chakwal. He was speaking at Live from Chakwal Press Club in a program organized in memory of late Khawaja Muhammad Javed, Patron General of the Press Club. On this occasion, well-known industrialist Khawaja Muhammad Tanveer was also with him. Zulfiqar Mir, the host of the program, said that Chakwal Group of Industries founded not only textile mills in the backward district of Chakwal, but also established the first English medium school of Chakwal in the name of Jinnah Public in 1975 and now Chakwal Grammar apart from Jinnah Public School. The school is being run without profit or loss. Chairman Chakwal Press Club Khawaja Babar Saleem Mehmood said that in 1990, the Federal Board of Revenue published the list of income tax payers and in it, Khawaja Muhammad Kaleem and Khawaja Muhammad Jahangir of Chakwal were the first and second in the list of tax payers in the country at that time were in position. Indeed, this is no less than a great honor in a backward area. Khawaja Daniyal Saleem said that the establishment of industries by the late Khawaja Mohammad Javed is indeed in its place, but the way Khawajas have patronized educational institutions for the promotion of education in Chakwal, it is because of this that today the literacy rate is 100 percent is going. In the ceremony, Raja Iftkha Rahamad also paid tribute to Chakwal Group of Industries for their services to the region. On this occasion, social activist Babar Butt was also present in the program.