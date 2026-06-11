ISLAMABAD :Pakistan and Turkiye have expressed the hope for an early understanding among all parties which would contribute to lasting peace and stability in the region.

The understanding to this effect was reached during a telephone conversation between Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Foreign Minister of Turkiye Hakan Fidan.

During the telephonic conversation, they discussed the evolving regional situation and underscored the importance of dialogue and restraint.

The two leaders agreed to maintain close coordination on regional and international issues of mutual interest and continue high-level engagements to advance the multifaceted Pakistan-Turkiye partnership.