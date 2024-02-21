The air of despair is thick in Islamabad. The people have become increasingly difficult for the powerful to control in the recent past. They have blocked Pakistan’s access to X (previously Twitter), one of the most widely used digital platforms for self-expression, since they are at a loss for ideas.

The authorities have chosen to just turn off because it appears that they are terrified of the public determining the narrative agenda. Such oppressive measures are regrettable in the modern day. Millions of people from all over the world virtually gather on the platform every day to share significant news and viewpoints; why can’t Pakistanis be one of them? Neither the IT ministry nor the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority have commented, despite previously providing at least a flimsy justification for limiting the public access to popular internet services. Not even they have been able to come up with a reason for what is happening.

One is amazed at the hypocrisy of some of our interim ministers, who purport to have been utilising VPN services to keep posting on X while denying the same privileges to their own people.

Particularly upsetting is the actions of the IT minister, who has celebrated the “take-off” of Pakistan’s IT industry and the accomplishment of 13 goals on his agenda during this most recent blockage. He has also announced two new initiatives for the industry, all without providing an explanation for why Pakistani users are suddenly unable to access one of the most widely used social media platforms worldwide.

While the state is busy announcing its utter contempt for the internet economy, it appears that he is more concerned with promoting himself. He ought to be questioned about why any business would bother making an investment in Pakistan, given that the nation’s telecom and internet access regulations seem to be prone to sudden changes. Regarding the PTA, it’s best to keep things quiet. It had already caused Pakistan irreparable harm this month by abruptly cutting off mobile phone service on election day and for a considerable amount of time afterward.

The communications blackout prevented a large number of citizens from exercising their constitutional rights and, by serving as a perfect cover for the purported anomalies that transpired later that night, added to the already existing political instability. But the establishment is unwilling to change. It is now restricting citizens’ digital rights without even attempting to provide an explanation, acting as though it is above the law. It appears that the PTA has subtly evolved into yet another weapon in the hands of our government, which is known for its oppression, to be used against the people of Pakistan if they begin to cause problems for the ruling class. It is imperative that it be examined right away. It ought to be sued for its acts because previous court decisions on internet bans have established precedents.