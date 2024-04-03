Pakistani actor Faiq Khan has said that he does not like Feroze Khan and does not like to talk about him.

Actor Faiq Khan recently participated in a private TV program during which the host Wasi Shah showed him the pictures of Feroze Khan, Wahaj Ali, Bilal Abbas and actor Osama while considering the looks of the actors and their acting. Asked to rate.

On this, Faiq Khan said “I don’t like Feroze Khan as a person, I don’t want to go into further explanation because people know”.

Feroze Khan made a request to fans regarding his ex-wife Aliza

Ashna Shah also forgave Feroze Khan

The actor further said ‘I have not worked with Osama, but watching him gives me a feeling of innocence or something like that. Actor Wahaj Ali is a big name in the showbiz industry at the moment, his acting is also great, energy. I will say that this is the era of Wahaj, Bilal Abbas is also one of the top actors, he is very intelligent, but Wahaj is a name that has emerged from the crowd.

Later, the host Wasi Shah insisted to Faiq that keeping the likes and dislikes apart, how do you see Feroze’s acting?

On which actor Faiq said that I don’t want to talk about Feroze Khan.

It should be noted that Feroze Khan has been a victim of conflicts in the past due to bad relations with his ex-wife and domestic violence.