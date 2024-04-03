Islamabad: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Qazi Faiz Isa has also received a threatening letter.

According to the sources, apart from the Chief Justice, 3 judges of the Supreme Court also received threatening letters.

Sources say that Justice Athar Manullah, Justice Jamal Mandukhel, and Justice Aminuddin received threatening letters.

A case of receiving threatening letters from the judges of Islamabad High Court was registered in the CTD police station

8 judges of Islamabad High Court received suspicious letters, powder, and threatening signs were found

According to the sources, the four letters were received in the Supreme Court on April 1, the powder was found in the four letters and threatening figures were drawn.

Sources said that the letters have been handed over to the Counter Terrorism Department.

The judges of Islamabad and Lahore High Court also received the letter

It should be noted that 8 judges including Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Amir Farooq had received suspicious letters yesterday on which powder and threatening marks were found.

Judicial sources said that there is a threatening sign inside the letter, the woman named Resham sent the letters to the judges without writing her address.

Court sources said that when the staff opened the letter, there was saffron in it and after opening the letter, the eyes started burning.

Court sources say that the victim official immediately used sanitizer and washed his hands, the word anthrax was written on the text of the letter.

According to the Registrar’s Office, the letters have been sent to Justice Shujaat Ali Khan, Justice Shahid Bilal Hasan, Justice Abid Aziz, and Justice Alia Neelam, while the four judges of the Lahore High Court who received the letter are members of the administrative committee.

After receiving the letter to the judges of Islamabad High Court, on the next day, 4 judges of Lahore High Court also received threatening letters, which have been confirmed by the Registrar Office of Lahore High Court.