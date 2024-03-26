Senior actress Bushra Ansari has advised the wealthy not to feed fish but to teach them how to hunt fish.

Actress Bushra Ansari recently participated in a program where she spoke and said that if you have more money, invest somewhere, buy property and spend it on your children.

He said that if you have more money than that, you should not give shoes and clothes to someone, but provide them with education.

The actress said that I myself adopt students and bear the cost of their education as much as I can because I think that if education helps them, they will burn four lamps, so I believe that fish should not be fed, but fish. Teach and skill the catch