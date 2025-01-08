Injured opener Saim Ayub is likely to be included in the preliminary squad for the Champions Trophy.

Injured opener Saim Ayub arrived in London from Cape Town yesterday where he was scheduled to meet with sports orthopedic doctors. Saim suffered an ankle injury while fielding on the opening day of the second Test against South Africa.

It was later revealed that he had a fractured bone, which has kept him away from cricket for at least 6 weeks. Despite this, the selectors are considering including Saim in the preliminary squad for the Champions Trophy starting on the 19th of next month. Even if he is not able to regain full fitness, Pakistan can apply to the tournament technical committee to include another cricketer in the squad in his place.

Until February 11, teams can make changes to their squads without ICC approval, but after February 12, any changes must be approved by the ICC Technical Committee.