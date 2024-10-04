Islamabad: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called an all-party conference on the political situation in the country and the situation in the Middle East.

According to Express News, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has called an all-party conference in which the current political and economic situation of the country will be considered.

The All Parties Conference will be held on October 7 in Islamabad in which all parties will be invited to participate. There are reports that the situation in the Middle East will also be considered in the conference.