Karachi: Pakistani actress and host Nadia Khan once again became the center of news on social media.

In a private TV show, Nadia Khan while talking about the drama serial ‘Man Jogi’ has appreciated the message of the drama on the topic of Halala.

Nadia Khan said that the message of ‘Man Jogi’ is very important at this time because now people have made Halala a business. Halala centers deliberately plan Halala to fix divorce, which is forbidden in Islam and has now become a joke.

He further said that he has also seen the advertisements of such Halala centers which are working for this purpose and during the show he also read the advertisement of the Halala center on his mobile.

After the actress’ statement came out on social media, there has been outrage among consumers, who say that such businesses are indicative of the decline of social values ​​and are also criticizing men who divorce in anger. And later resort to such forbidden options.