Beijing: The dome and minaret of a mosque in China’s Yunnan province were partially destroyed, causing a wave of grief in the Muslim community. According to the reports, the minaret and dome under construction of a historic mosque in the town of Nago in China were declared illegal and martyred, which was strongly protested by the Muslim community.

The recently constructed dome and minaret of this mosque, built in 1370, were ordered to be demolished by a local court in 2020. The court verdict stated that a dome and a minaret are being constructed illegally in the renovation of the historic mosque.

For two years, the mosque administration fought a legal battle, but now the dome and minaret of the mosque were demolished, which caused a wave of anger in the Muslim community. People came out on the streets and protested strongly. Police fired tear gas to disperse the protesters. In response, the protesters threw stones at the police. More than 10 people were injured in the clash and were given medical aid at a nearby hospital.