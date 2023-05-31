London: Scientists have warned that especially the population living in cities will lose the fascinating view of the starry sky in the next two decades. Explaining the reason for this, he has stated light pollution.

Prominent British scientist, Sir Martin Rees has also said that the starry night sky has been a part of our civilization and the next generation will not be able to see it anymore. It is as if the birds in the trees disappear and the nests perish.

In the past few years, various kinds of powerful lights are increasing in cities around the world, which is ending the darkness of the night and the stars are disappearing fast in this fog of light. Since 2016, one-third of the planet’s population has lost a spectacular view of the Milky Way at night.

On the other hand, Christopher Kaiba, an expert at the German Center for Geophysics, said that if a child born today can see 250 stars at night, by the age of 18, the number of stars visible in the sky will decrease to only 100.

Experts emphasized that light pollution can be reduced with a few measures. An umbrella-like barrier should be placed over the light. Lights should be directed towards the earth. Similarly, lights should be dimmed and red or orange lights should be used instead of white or blue lights. Many benefits can be gained by following these steps.