LAHORE: On Thursday night, an MBBS doctor was discovered dead at his residence in the Defense Housing Authority in the province capital.

A close cousin of Dr. Masood Jillani, who was discovered dead in his bed with multiple stabbing wounds, called the police. Police removed the body for a post-mortem examination and moved the necessary forensic evidence from the murder site.

SP for the Cantt division Dr. Raza Tanvir said the victim was a doctor at Mayo Hospital.

He claimed that every angle of the murder was being looked into by the investigators.